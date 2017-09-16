10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Americano coffee, grab a seat the Left Bank, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:
• You Are the Product: It Zucks! (London Review of Books)
• Separating the Dos From the Don’ts of Investing (Bloomberg View)
• RT, Sputnik and Russia’s New Theory of War (New York Times)
• For A Better Life, Be The One Percent In Something, ANYTHING (Financial Samurai)
• One House, 22 Floods: Repeated Claims Drain Federal Insurance Program: Experts say more such homes should be purchased and razed, but funds for buyouts are lacking and residents push back (Wall Street Journal)
• Children under fire Almost two dozen kids are shot every day in the U.S. This 4-year-old was one of them. (Washington Post)
• Meet the CamperForce, Amazon’s Nomadic Retiree Army (Wired)
• The Man the Presidency Changed (Politico) see also Will Donald Trump Change the Presidency? (The Atlantic)
• A Quiet Revolution in Botany: Plants Form Memories (Atlas Obscura)
• Your Next New Best Friend Might Be a Robot (Nautilus)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Victor Niederhoffer, famed trader for George Soros and author of Education of a Speculator.
Inflation vs. Unemployment Rate
Source: Wall Street Journal
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!