10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat on the bow, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Matthew Rothman, head of global quantitative equity research at Credit Suisse and a senior lecturer in finance at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Previously, he was global head of quantitative research at Lehman Brothers.

Thirst for oil returns in wealthy nations



Source: Financial Times

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!