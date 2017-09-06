Your Timing is Terrible

The Fickle Fortunes of Market Timing

Four challenges to keep in mind if you’re jumping in and out of a turbulent market.

Bloomberg September 6, 2017

Over the course of my career, I have had more than my fair share of good market calls. I credit a combination of hard work (6 percent), insight (4 percent) and uncanny good luck (90 percent). There’s not much to say about the 90 percent, but the other 10 is worth a closer look given yesterday’s stock selloff.

Lots of theories were floated as to why the markets reacted yesterday to things that existed the day before, but did not cause a reaction the day before. Pick from the usual parade of horribles: an increasing likelihood of military conflict between North Korea and the U.S., including the possibility of nuclear showdown; the lack of political consensus on raising the debt ceiling; the economic impact of hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and whatever the next one after that is called. Maybe it was the disappointing Employment Situation report on Friday. Perhaps it was summer ending, and everyone back at their desks and lighting up out of a plethora of caution.

All or none of those could have been the reason. But I’m skeptical of assigning a “reason” to the random nature of daily market moves. Skeptical and sarcastic:

Man, this market really hates that new DACA policy . . . pic.twitter.com/0kdyyuS5RQ — Barry Ritholtz (@ritholtz) September 5, 2017

Of course, that was a joke. The market did not suddenly feel the long-term economic impacts of suspending the Obama-era enforcement policy that protects “Dreamers” who are in the U.S. illegally.

Still, it points out the challenge of trying to explain day-to-day movementsof markets. Therein lay one of the challenges of market timing…