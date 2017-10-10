10 Friday the 13th AM Reads

My triskaidekaphobia morning train reads:

• Jack Dorsey returned to Twitter two years ago — but he still hasn’t saved the company (Recode) see also Google’s Search for the Sweet Spot (Stratechery)

• The Huge News Wal-Mart Didn’t Make About Wages (Investor’s Business Daily)

• Uber, Lyft reduce transit use, increase vehicle miles, report says (SF Gate)

• How Israel Caught Russian Hackers Scouring the World for U.S. Secrets (New York Times)

• Vintage photos taken by the EPA reveal what America looked like before pollution was regulated (Business Insider)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Paul Wilmott, quantitative finance expert, author of numerous books, most recently The Money Formula: Dodgy Finance, Pseudo Science, and How Mathematicians Took Over the Markets.

