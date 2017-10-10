10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week, morning train reads:

• Evidence Based Investing in 10 Words or Less (bps and pieces)

• How Snapchat Has Kept Itself Free of Fake News (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Four ways to change 401(k) plans for the better (MarketWatch) see also A Trillion-Dollar Hedge against the US Retirement Crisis (CFA Institute)

• Can Google Build a City? We’re About to Find Out. (Slate)

• FEMA Had a Plan for Responding to a Hurricane in Puerto Rico — But It Doesn’t Want You to See It (ProPublica)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Scott Galloway, professor at New York University Stern School of Business, author of The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

