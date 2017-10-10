10 Monday AM Reads

My congrats to Richard Thaler, back in the saddle, still on EU time morning train reads:

• The Top-Performing Sustainable Funds (Barron’s)

• Good Advice vs. Effective Advice (A Wealth of Common Sense)

• Rules of the Gun Debate: The rules for discussing firearms in the United States obscure the obvious solutions (Atlantic)

• Texas Officials After Harvey: The ‘Red Cross Was Not There’ (ProPublica)

• Lessons of Leonardo: How to Be a Creative Genius (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Fred Fox, founder and CEO of Planalytics, a company specializing in business weather intelligence — the study, development and commercialization of weather analytics.

