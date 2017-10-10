10 Monday AM Reads

My back-to-work-its-Monday-morning train reads:

• Is BlackRock the Amazon.com of Investing? (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Blackstone is pushing aggressively into private-equity products for retail investors (Wall Street Journal)

• Does Monet Beat the Dow? How Artworks Perform as an Investment (Bloomberg) see also When a $1 Million Painting Is a Bargain (Bloomberg)

• Even Pokémon Go was used by Russian-hack of US election (CNN Money)

• Trump’s War on the Press Isn’t Conservative—It’s Anti-American (Daily Beast)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Paul Wilmott, quantitative finance expert, author of numerous books, most recently The Money Formula: Dodgy Finance, Pseudo Science, and How Mathematicians Took Over the Markets.

