10 Monday AM Reads

Back to work with our Monday morning train reads:

• How Saudi Arabia Is Building Its $2 Trillion Fund (BloombergBusinessWeek)

• Captains of Finance Dismiss Bitcoin at Their Peril (Wired)

• Fisher: P/Es predict nothing over one-, three- or five-year periods. (USAT)

• Confirmation Bias: Why You Should Seek Out Disconfirming Evidence (Farnam Street) see also The Theory of Maybes (Collaborative Fund)

• A Revealing New Book on Jann Wenner (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Ross, Chairman of State Street’s SSGA, and best known as the father of the Spyders (SPY).

