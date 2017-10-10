10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work, morning train reads:

• Facts for Thought: These facts make no sense to me. (Huffington Post)

• Bitcoin Backlash: Back to the Drawing Board? (Damodaran)

• Will Stronger Borders Weaken Innovation? (Strategy+Business)

• Why This Cardiologist Is Betting That His Lab-Grown Meat Startup Can Solve the Global Food Crisis (Inc)

• Have astronomers discovered our first interstellar visitor? NOTE: Not aliens (Syfy Wire)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Scott Galloway, professor at New York University Stern School of Business, author of The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

