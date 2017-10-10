10 Thursday AM Reads

My 1987 Crash 30th anniversary morning train reads:
• Bankrolling the Big Short (Institutional Investor)
• Shiller: A Stock Market Panic Like 1987 Could Happen Again (New York Times) but see What Didn’t Happen on Black Monday 1987 (Elm)
• These Americans Were Tricked Into Working For Russia. They Say They Had No Idea. (Buzzfeed)
• ‘It’s able to create knowledge itself’: Google unveils AI that learns on its own (Guardian)
• It’s a Fact: Supreme Court Errors Aren’t Hard to Find (ProPublica) see also The Supreme Court Is Allergic To Math (FiveThirtyEight)
What are you reading?
