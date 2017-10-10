10 Thursday AM Reads

My trillion dollar passive morning train reads:

• Passive Powers BlackRock to Nearly $6 Trillion in Assets (Wall Street Journal) see also ‘Passive’ Investing Frenzy Pushes Vanguard to $4.7 Trillion in Assets (Wall Street Journal)

• Ray Dalio: How Bridgewater Will Succeed Without Me (CIO)

• Bad news: Your 401(k) won’t give you a decent retirement (Los Angeles Times)

• Start Up: consumer-level fractional battery ownership (WEF)

• Half the universe’s missing matter has just been finally found (New Scientist)

What are you reading?

