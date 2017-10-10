10 Thursday AM Reads

My I’m-not-retiring-in-2018 morning train reads:

• Overcoming a hard-wired bias for loss aversion (Live Mint)

• The Morningstar Mirage (Wall Street Journal) but see WSJ vs Morningstar (Reformed Broker)

• Leon Cooperman on Life After an SEC Investigation (Institutional Investor)

• Weinstein scandal puts nondisclosure agreements in the spotlight (Los Angeles Times)

• How Carnival Games Scam You, According To Science (Digg)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!