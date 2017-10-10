10 Thursday AM Reads

October 26, 2017 7:20am by

My I’m-not-retiring-in-2018 morning train reads:

• Overcoming a hard-wired bias for loss aversion (Live Mint)
• The Morningstar Mirage (Wall Street Journal) but see WSJ vs Morningstar (Reformed Broker)
• Leon Cooperman on Life After an SEC Investigation (Institutional Investor)
• Weinstein scandal puts nondisclosure agreements in the spotlight (Los Angeles Times)
• How Carnival Games Scam You, According To Science (Digg)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under