10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Will technology enable workers or replace them? A long-read Q&A with Daron Acemoglu (American Enterprise Institute) see also No, That Robot Will Not Steal Your Job (New York Times)

• Puerto Rico’s honeybees are scrounging for food after Hurricane Maria (Vice)

• We’re All Behavioral Economists Now (BehavioralScientist)

• What’s the ultimate way to defy depression, disease and early death? Exercise (The Guardian) see also There’s even more evidence that one type of exercise is the closest thing we have to a miracle drug (Business Insider)

• Go Ahead, Order That Cheesesteak (Bloomberg View)