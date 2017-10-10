10 Tuesday AM Reads

October 17, 2017 7:34am by

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Japan’s Back, Baby (Institutional Investor)
• The Crash of ’87, From the Wall Street Players Who Lived It (Bloomberg) see also Echoes of the Black Monday (BloombergView)
• Funds That Can Put Your Investments on a Low-Carbon Diet (New York Timessee also Americans are willing to pay $177 a year to avoid climate change (Vox)  
• One person’s history of Twitter, from beginning to end (Medium)
• Gravitational Wave Astronomers Hit Mother Lode (Scientific American) see also Neutron-Star Collision Shakes Space-Time and Lights Up the Sky (Quanta Magazine)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under