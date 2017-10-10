10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Japan’s Back, Baby (Institutional Investor)

• The Crash of ’87, From the Wall Street Players Who Lived It (Bloomberg) see also Echoes of the Black Monday (BloombergView)

• Funds That Can Put Your Investments on a Low-Carbon Diet (New York Times) see also Americans are willing to pay $177 a year to avoid climate change (Vox)

• One person’s history of Twitter, from beginning to end (Medium)

• Gravitational Wave Astronomers Hit Mother Lode (Scientific American) see also Neutron-Star Collision Shakes Space-Time and Lights Up the Sky (Quanta Magazine)