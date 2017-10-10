10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• The Dangerous Allure of Designer Risk Factors (Institutional Investor)
• Making the World Safe for Retirement Hypocrisy (Teachable Moment)
• Trump’s latest big interview is both funny and terrifying (Vox) see also Donald Trump gambled you wouldn’t care about his tax returns. He was right. (CNN)
• NFL’s $205 Million Man Is Hated by Everyone But Those Who Matter (Bloomberg)
• ‘Impossible To Save’: Scientists Are Watching China’s Glaciers Disappear (NPR) see also Why Has the E.P.A. Shifted on Toxic Chemicals? An Industry Insider Helps Call the Shots (New York Times)
What are you reading?
