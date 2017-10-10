10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Beware the plastic bears who dishonestly peddle market doom (Financial Times)
• The First First Impression of the iPhone X (Wired)
• The Bubble That Never Came (and Other Misconceptions about Treasury Bonds) (Research Affiliates) see also David Einhorn just started one of the most important conversations we can have in a bubble (Business Insider)
• What Anthony Bourdain can teach you about succeeding in business (MarketWatch)
• Republicans want to slash tax deductions for your 401(k). That’s actually a good idea! (Los Angeles Times) but see Vanguard ‘greatly concerned’ over changes like Congress’ proposed cap on 401(k) plans (The Inquirer)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!