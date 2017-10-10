10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Two-for-Tuesday morning train reads:

• Beware the plastic bears who dishonestly peddle market doom (Financial Times)

• The First First Impression of the iPhone X (Wired)

• The Bubble That Never Came (and Other Misconceptions about Treasury Bonds) (Research Affiliates) see also David Einhorn just started one of the most important conversations we can have in a bubble (Business Insider)

• What Anthony Bourdain can teach you about succeeding in business (MarketWatch)

• Republicans want to slash tax deductions for your 401(k). That’s actually a good idea! (Los Angeles Times) but see Vanguard ‘greatly concerned’ over changes like Congress’ proposed cap on 401(k) plans (The Inquirer)