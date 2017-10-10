10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:
• Worst Practices in Institutional Asset Management (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• This is how to change a Brexit voter’s mind: Post-rationalization, selective perception and confirmation bias are in the way (The Independent)
• Social Security: Why don’t more people wait to claim benefits at age 70? (USAT)
• Why is it so hard to ditch Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook? (Wired)
• How Earthworms Discovered America (Bloomberg View)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!