10 Wednesday AM Reads

October 18, 2017 7:52am by

My pre-crash, morning train reads:

• Robots Are Coming for These Wall Street Jobs (Bloomberg)
• A Fund Family That’s Taken a Lot but Delivered Little: Stadion hauled in almost as much in fees ($115 million) as its shareholders reaped in income and gains ($160 million) over its lifetime (Morningstar)
• ESG in the Time of Trump (Institutional Investor) see also The poor suffer most from climate change (Financial Times)
• Step Inside the Silicon Valley of Agriculture (National Geographic)
• Yankees built for many Octobers to come (ESPN)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under