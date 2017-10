My midweek morning train reads:

• Mark Zuckerberg has bigger plans than the White House (Vice)

• Never Walk By a Mistake (Art of Manliness)

• Why the Government Goes Easy on Corporate Crime (New Republic)

• The Deep Unfairness of America’s All-Volunteer Force (American Conservative)

• Books that your fund managers read (Live Mint)

What are you reading?

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!