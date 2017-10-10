10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sakona Coffee Roasters, grab a seat overlooking the harbor, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• Can Anyone Beat Jeff Bezos? Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, and Facebook have remade the economy in their image. So what happens if they turn on each other? (Vanity Fair)

• How UBS Became Home to Half the World’s Billionaires (Bloomberg)

• Eight Things Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Probably Won’t Tell You (Great Wall Of Numbers)

• The Coming Software Apocalypse (The Atlantic)

• How Fake News Turned a Small Town Upside Down: At the height of the 2016 election, exaggerated reports of a juvenile sex crime brought a media maelstrom to Twin Falls — one the Idaho city still hasn’t recovered from. (New York Times)

• The Futurism Industry’s Blind Spot (Slate)

• Apple and Qualcomm’s Billion-Dollar War Over an $18 Part The iPhone maker pays $2 billion a year in patent fees, and it’s had enough. (Bloomberg)

• Insanely Concentrated Wealth Is Strangling Our Prosperity (Evonomics)

• Reid Hoffman is using his fortune, and his Silicon Valley network, to take on Trump (Recode)

• Building a Better Coral Reef (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Fred Fox, founder and CEO of Planalytics, a company specializing in business weather intelligence — the study, development and commercialization of weather analytics.

The most important economic fight right now



Source: Wonkblog

