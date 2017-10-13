1964 Jaguar E-Type Roadster

Sure, you can complain about reliability, electrical system, transmission issues, etc. But there has never been a more beautiful, iconic, sexy car made — before or since:
Source: Classic Driver
Sure, you can complain about reliability, electrical system, transmission issues, etc. But there has never been a more beautiful, iconic, sexy car made — before or since:
Source: Classic Driver
Previous Post401(k)/IRA Holdings In 2016: An Update From the SCF
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.