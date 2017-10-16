Why 1987 Crash Comparisons Fail

Echoes of the Black Monday Crash of ’87

There are things to learn from that debacle. Just don’t overdo it.

Bloomberg, October 16, 2017, 10:15

Later this week, Oct. 19 will mark the 30th anniversary of the 1987 stock-market crash, which happened to fall on a Monday. That day — Black Monday — still stands as the biggest percentage loss in the history of the Dow Jones Industrial average, with a 22.6 percent, or 508 point, decline.

During periods of confusion — that is, almost all of the time — investors often look to the historical record for insight. They want to understand the present by gazing into the past, even when the analogy doesn’t quite work. We all read about issues such as peak earnings, New York Stock Exchange, margin debt, sentiment, volatility, national deficits, even rising home prices, and try to draw comparisons with yesteryear. Perhaps my favorite of these exercises are the false parallels that have been drawn repeatedly between today and the 1987 crash.

Most of the underlying factors that drove that meltdown were very different from today’s market structure. First and foremost among those differences is portfolio insurance. This was a product so foolish it is hard to imagine today. How could anyone think buying puts — which become more valuable as the price of the underlying stock falls — amid a downturn would protect against further losses? I guess the idea was that option traders were going to become insurance underwriters for portfolio managers and absorb all of the losses. Add to that the creaky NYSE infrastructure, during a pre-computerized, manual trading era when transactions were made face-to-face or over the phone. If you can imagine what happened when traders stopped answering the phones to avoid taking another “sell” order, well, add all that together and most of the mystery of the 1987 crash is solved…

