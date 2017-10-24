Humans have a powerful capacity to process visual information, skills that date far back in our evolutionary lineage. And since the advent of science, we have employed intricate visual strategies to communicate data, often utilizing design principles that draw on these basic cognitive skills. In a modern world where we have far more data than we can process, the practice of data visualization has gained even more importance. From scientific visualization to pop infographics, designers are increasingly tasked with incorporating data into the media experience. Data has emerged as such a critical part of modern life that it has entered into the realm of art, where data-driven visual experiences challenge viewers to find personal meaning from a sea of information, a task that is increasingly present in every aspect of our information-infused lives.



The Art of Data Visualization | Off Book | PBS Digital Studios



Featuring:

Edward Tufte, Yale University

Julie Steele, O’Reilly Media

Josh Smith, Hyperakt

Jer Thorp, Office for Creative Research