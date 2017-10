Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was one of the first entrepreneurs to realize the potential of selling products on the internet. This Bloomberg Profile looks into how Bezos built Amazon inside his garage and now has his sights set well beyond online commerce. (video by Michael Byhoff) (Source: Bloomberg)

How Jeff Bezos Became the King of E-Commerce



Source: Bloomberg, October 3rd, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

