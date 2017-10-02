Three Important Points About the Republican Tax Plan

Accelerated depreciation would boost growth. Pass-through treatment for business owners is a sop to the well-off. And tax cuts just widen deficits.

Bloomberg, October 2, 2017

A broad new set of tax policies have been proposed by the White House and GOP Congressional leaders. They involve both tax reform and tax cuts.

Before it gets away from us, I have one small plea to make: can we please have an honest debate about tax policy? For once, I would like to see an actual policy debate that does not resort to magical thinking, faux austerity from deficit chicken-hawks, and the usual unproductive partisan dance.

There are numerous areas worthy of discussion, with the actual corporate rate (in my opinion) the least interesting of them.

To me, the most intriguing ideas are a variation of the full Depreciation of Capital Spending (DCS), the LLC pass-throughs, and the debate about the cost of the tax cuts. Let’s take each in turn.

1. Full Depreciation of Capital Spending : Do not overlook the potential impact DCS could have on the economy. It is an under-appreciated corporate reform would be to allow companies to write off their purchases as soon as they are made. Trucks, software, buildings, equipment, etc. are currently depreciated over time.[i] Instead, goes one of the main proposals circulating D.C., is to allow many if not most of these CapEx spends to be written down in year one. Spend $150,000 on a drilling rig or a truck, and that is setoff against your profits by the same dollar amount in year 1.

The previous version of this was implemented in 2003, to some small measure of success. (I discussed it here: “Accelerated Depreciation of Capital Spending”). Note it is a policy with bi-partisan support: it was passed again in 2014 and signed into law by President Obama.

From an economic perspective, it encourages companies to make capital purchases, perhaps even over hiring. Given the economy is near full employment, this should be more economically stimulative, with less of a drag on employment than the 2003 version[ii] was. Companies would prefer a lower tax rate over ACDS, but it is easy to understand why Congress likes this reform.