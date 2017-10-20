The Cognitive Dissonance is Strong in This One

Stick With Numbers When Judging Trump’s Rally

Anything else is just story-telling in the interest of scoring political points.

Bloomberg, October 20, 2017

Whenever I write about anything with even a vague political component, I always get the strangest correspondence. Much of it is unpublishable and sometimes amusing, and usually worthy of nothing more than a Twitter block. And yet these missives offer something useful about one of my favorite subjects: Why our brains are not wired for finance.

That was the case last week, when President Donald Trump tweeted the following : “It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election.”

That statement about the stock market can be easily checked. This has nothing to do with your party affiliation or political views; it is a very simple mathematical question. The statement is either true or false, and not subject to debate.

That is what I did in an article that examined the historical record (as did Bloomberg News). As it turned out, his statement was false. The Trump rally is OK, but it is nowhere near unprecedented.

Some of the pushback from readers was — hmmm, how can I say this? Fake news…