All Cryptocurrencies = $100 Billion Dollars

I am not sure what this graphic is trying to demonstrate:

Last year, Bitcoin became more stable than gold, and earlier this year, the price of a Bitcoin surpassed that of an ounce of gold for the first time. Currently, all the bitcoin in the world is worth $41 billion. If that amount is hard to grasp, just think of it as one Larry Page – because $41 billion also happens to be the net worth of the guy who co-founded Google with Sergey Brin.

Is it that there is lots of money in the world at $84 trillion? Is Bitcoin relatively cheap? Are all Cryptocurrencies actually worth $100 billion dollars?

Regardless, here is the graphic — let me know if you can decipher its precise meaning . . .



Source: How Much