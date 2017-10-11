Debating Passive Versus Active Investing

Passive Versus Active Investing: A Debate

Investors think they’ve been burned by stock-pickers, though much of the harm is self-inflicted.

Bloomberg, October 11, 2017

Few topics in finance are as hotly disputed as the feud between advocates of active and passive investing. Bloomberg Gadfly’s Nir Kaissar and Bloomberg View’s Barry Ritholtz recently met online to join the debate. They previously discussed global equity valuations.

~~~

Barry Ritholtz: I have a foot in both camps, though my shop runs a mostly passive portfolio of low-cost global assets. So perhaps I am not the ideal Boglehead to make the case for passive investing.

However, I do believe a big chunk of your portfolio — most — should be passively indexed. Let’s begin our case by pointing out four of the key reasons:

No. 1. Lower costs No. 2. Better performance No. 3. Avoiding closet indexers that mimic indexers but charge high fees No. 4. Preventing harmful investor behavior

I hope to focus most of my energies on issue No. 4 — passive as a cure for bad Investor behavior.

Nir Kaissar: I’m not ready to concede that lower cost and better performance are on the side of passive investing.

First, let’s define active and passive. To me, passive investing means buying a broad cross section of the market and weighting the components based on their market capitalizations. Everything else is active.

The most ubiquitous styles of active management — such as value, quality and momentum — have historically beaten the broader market. The problem is that active managers kept the profits for themselves by charging investors absurdly high fees.

Those active styles are now available in the form of systematic, low-cost index funds that are just as cheap — and in some cases cheaper — than passive funds. The Vanguard Value ETF, for example, tracks a large-cap value index and charges just 0.06 percent annually. That’s less expensive than many Standard & Poor’s 500 mutual funds and barely more expensive than the cheapest S&P 500 exchange-traded funds. There are many other examples.

So active isn’t necessarily more expensive than passive. And because cost and performance are so closely related, I suspect that active management will deliver far better results going forward than it has in the past.

BR: We agree on factor investing and that some people beat the market; we also agree that general low-cost, outperforming active management can and does exist — look at Bill Miller, Warren Buffett or your own track record as proof of that . . .