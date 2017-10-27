What Has Been Driving the Bull Rally?

How to Tell the Bulls From the Bears
The same set of facts and events can be seen in very different ways.
What’s driving the stock-market rally? How you answer that question determines if you are a bull or a bear.

I have been thinking about this for some time. Regular readers know I am in the bull column, and have been for some time — but only up to a point.

I credit the factors discussed below as key drivers of the bull market. I present them here in what I believe is their order of significance. You may come up with a different list of drivers, or simply a different order. If your order is the opposite of mine, then you might be more bearish than I am.

Global economic expansion: The worst financial crisis since the Great Depression is now almost a decade behind us. It has been a slow painful recovery, but we are now getting to the point where emergency policies are being removed. Monetary policy is being normalized; growth, employment and wages are mostly solid. This is the broadest context, and a great source of strength, for the gains in stocks…

