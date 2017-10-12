MiB: Come Hear Scott Galloway Discuss “The Four”

click for more details

Today! Come to NYU for a live “Masters in Business” featuring Professor Scott Galloway discussing his new book The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google! It promises to be a fascinating evening.

5:30 PM | Doors Open

6:00 PM | Conversation and Q&A Begin

7:00 PM | Book Signing and Reception Begin

8:00 PM | Evening Concludes Location:

NYU Stern, Tisch Hall

Paulson Auditorium

40 West Fourth Street

New York, NY 10012

Please note the $25 of the event includes a copy of the book…

Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google are the four most influential companies on the planet. Just about everyone thinks they know how they got there. Just about everyone is wrong.



For all that’s been written about the Four over the last two decades, no one has captured their power and staggering success as insightfully as Scott Galloway.

Instead of buying the myths these compa­nies broadcast, Galloway asks fundamental questions. How did the Four infiltrate our lives so completely that they’re almost impossible to avoid (or boycott)? Why does the stock market forgive them for sins that would destroy other firms? And as they race to become the world’s first trillion-dollar company, can anyone chal­lenge them?

In the same irreverent style that has made him one of the world’s most celebrated business professors, Galloway deconstructs the strategies of the Four that lurk beneath their shiny veneers. He shows how they manipulate the fundamental emotional needs that have driven us since our ancestors lived in caves, at a speed and scope others can’t match. And he reveals how you can apply the lessons of their ascent to your own business or career.

Whether you want to compete with them, do business with them, or simply live in the world they dominate, you need to understand the Four.