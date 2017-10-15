People Trump Attacked on Twitter Since Becoming President

This is a really interesting breakdown of notso much the 5 people he frequently names — e.g., Comey, Chuck & Nancy, Hillary, Ahnold, Sessions and now Corker — but for the groupings by category:
Source: Axios
This is a really interesting breakdown of notso much the 5 people he frequently names — e.g., Comey, Chuck & Nancy, Hillary, Ahnold, Sessions and now Corker — but for the groupings by category:
Source: Axios
Previous PostChinese Form of Innovation
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.