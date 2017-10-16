Josh Brown discusses the dilemma of single stock picking in wealth management. The “Fast Money Halftime Report” traders weigh in.
Here’s the problem with stock picking in wealth management
CNBC, Friday, 13 Oct 2017 | 12:30 PM ET
Josh Brown discusses the dilemma of single stock picking in wealth management. The “Fast Money Halftime Report” traders weigh in.
Here’s the problem with stock picking in wealth management
CNBC, Friday, 13 Oct 2017 | 12:30 PM ET
Previous PostTaxes and the Fed: Theory and Evidence from Equities
Get subscriber-only insights and news delivered by Barry every two weeks.