10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• The Odds for Active Management — European Funds Version (Morningstar) see also Fund Managers Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are (Wall Street Journal)
• How We Think About the Deficit Is Mostly Wrong (New York Times)
• It’s Market Mania for Assets All Around the World. (Bloomberg)
• Renewable Energy Comes at You Fast (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• Income Investors: It’s OK to Be Sad, But Don’t Get Desperate. (Wall Street Journal)
• ‘Dear Equifax: You’re Fired.’ If Only It Were That Easy. (New York Times)
• The claims of anti-immigrant hysterics are disproved — again (Washington Post)
• I was skeptical that the anti-vaccine movement was gaining traction. Not anymore. Trump has energized the vaccine skeptics, and that’s dangerous. (Vox)
• There’s new evidence that life on Earth began with meteorites crashing into warm little ponds (Business Insider)
• Lost weekend: How Trump’s time at his golf club hurt the response to Maria (Washington Post) see also Puerto Rico is all our worst fears about Trump becoming real (Vox)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Fred Fox, founder and CEO of Planalytics, a company specializing in business weather intelligence — the study, development and commercialization of weather analytics.
More households headed by a Millennial are in poverty than other generations
Source: Pew Research
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!