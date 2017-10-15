10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:
• “I’m Joining a Cult!” (said nobody, ever) (Above the Market)
• Dodge & Cox: An Old-School Investment Manager That Builds Wealth Quietly.(New York Times)
• Reconciling Individual Stock Returns and Factor Portfolio Returns (Alpha Architect)
• Defending Thaler from the guerrilla resistance (Noahpinion)
• The music business is growing again — really growing — and it’s because of streaming (Recode) see also Uncovering How Streaming Is Changing the Sound of Pop (Pitchfork)
• The Death Of Referral Marketing For Financial Advisors? (Kitces)
• We’re Going to Need More Lithium (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• How Smartphones Hijack Our Minds (Wall Street Journal) see also Tech Giants, Once Seen as Saviors, Are Now Viewed as Threats (New York Times)
• There’s a Word for the State of American Democracy: Kakistocracy (The Atlantic)
• A Condom-Maker’s Discovery: Size Matters (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Paul Wilmott, quantitative finance expert, author of numerous books, most recently The Money Formula: Dodgy Finance, Pseudo Science, and How Mathematicians Took Over the Markets.
Opposition to firing kneeling NFL players
Source: YouGov
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!