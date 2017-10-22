10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• How Financially Literate Are You Really? Let’s Find Out (Wall Street Journal)

• North American Cities Have Debased Themselves in the Amazon HQ2 Reality Show (Slate)

• ESG Focus Dents Returns, Investors Fear (Institutional Investor)

• Black Monday 2.0: The Next Machine-Driven Meltdown (Barron’s)

• Treasury secretary: Pass a tax bill or markets will tank (Politico) see also Turns Out It’ll Be Congress’s Fault If the Stock Market Crashes (Bloomberg)

• Richard Thaler: A Nobel Prize for Human Nature (MoneyBeat)

• 6 CEOs with terrible reputations (Fortune)

• A Catfishing With a Happy Ending (The Atlantic)

• The first biography of George Martin, the Beatles’ only producer (The Economist)

• The story behind a devastating photo of human greed (Quartz)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jim Ross, Chairman of State Street’s SSGA, and best known as the father of the Spyders (SPY).

Emerging markets remain undervalued compared to long-term averages



Source: @IIF

