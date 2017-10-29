10 Sunday Reads

My easy like Sunday morning reads:

• It’s Too Easy to Write Bearish Pieces (Macro Tourist)

• Is $100,000 middle class in America? (Wonkblog)

• The Disruptors (Jacobin)

• The Money People (A Teachable Moment)

• Everyone knew Houston’s reservoirs would flood — except for the people who bought homes inside them (ProPublica) see also Distressed Investors Are Already Buying Houston Homes for 40 Cents on the Dollar (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Tracking Congress In The Age Of Trump (FiveThirtyEight)

• New science suggests the ocean could rise more — and faster — than we thought (Washington Post)

• The Wonder Drug for Aging (Made From One of the Deadliest Toxins on Earth) (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Sade’s Quiet Storm of Cool (New York Times)

• This Very Funny Tweet About An Owl’s Orgasm Face Is Unfortunately Probably Very Fake (BuzzFeed)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Scott Galloway, professor at New York University Stern School of Business, author of The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

How Financially Literate Are You Really?



Source: Wall Street Journal

