10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:
• Is the Gig economy the modern day sweatshop? (Dare to Dream Beyond)
• 22 timeless lessons for our 22nd month (Yet Another Value Blog)
• Hulbert: U.S. household equity ownership is at near-record levels; Is that a worry (Marketwatch)
• Why Steve Mnuchin and Gary Cohn Are So Bad at Selling Trump’s Tax Plan (Slate)
• The Permian Basin Still Has an Awful Lot of Oil (Bloomberg View)
• Does Even Mark Zuckerberg Know What Facebook Is? (New York Magazine)
• Apple Music’s Long Game: Why Jimmy Iovine Thinks They’re ‘Not Even Close’ to Success With Streaming (Billboard)
• Debt Keeps Rising and Nothing Bad Happens (Bloomberg View)
• Las Vegas: The harvest of unspeakably lax gun laws (Los Angeles Times) see also Quietly, Congress extends a ban on CDC research on gun violence (PRI)
• Bold Eagles: Angry Birds Are Ripping $80,000 Drones Out of the Sky (Wall Street Journal)
What are you reading?
Where Americans Agreed and Disagree on Gun Control
Source: Axios
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!