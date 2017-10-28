10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Sumatran coffee, grab a seat by the window, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• The angry sea will kill us all (Stuff)

• Following The Stock Market Is Bad For Your Returns (Fat Pitch)

• Will Stronger Borders Weaken Innovation? (Strategy+Business)

• The Family That Built an Empire of Pain (New Yorker)

• Cashing in on the donated dead: In the U.S. market for human bodies, anyone can sell the donated dead (Reuters)

• Big data meets Big Brother as China moves to rate its citizens (Wired)

• When This Land Is No Longer Your Land (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• On Safari in Trump’s America: The country’s elites are desperate to figure out what they got wrong in 2016. But can they handle the truth? (The Atlantic)

• The Future of Online Dating Is Unsexy and Brutally Effective (Gizmodo)

• Going inside the NFL’s meetings that decided how to handle anthem-kneeling (ESPN)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Scott Galloway, professor at New York University Stern School of Business, author of The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google.

Oceans Could Rise More and Faster Than We Thought



Source: Washington Post

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!