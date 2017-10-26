WSJ: History of QE

Very cool graphic from the WSJ showing the history of QE via “The Long Story of a Whole Lot of Central Bank Tinkering.”

“Quantitative easing, the once-unconventional monetary policy in which a central bank creates new money to buy financial assets, like government bonds, will most likely start winding down next year in Europe and has ended in the U.S. These moves are the beginning of the end of an extraordinary period of central-bank innovation.”

My only suggestion would be to show the really long history going back to 1913…

 

Click for interactive graphic

Source: WSJ

 

 

 

Source:
The Long Story of a Whole Lot of Central Bank Tinkering
Jason French, Jovi Juan and Pat Minczeski
WSJ, October 24, 2017
https://www.wsj.com/graphics/the-long-story-of-a-whole-lot-of-central-bank-tinkering/

 

