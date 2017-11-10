10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week morning train reads:

• Birth of an Idea: How AAII Got Started (AAII)

• Chart Crimes (The Irrelevant Investor)

• Will the future bring amazement or dismay? Q&A with Tim O’Reilly (AEI) see also Five Technologies That Will Rock Your World (Dealbook)

• The Music Industry’s New Gatekeepers (Wall Street Journal)

• You’re Doing Thanksgiving Wrong, Says Anthony Bourdain (BloombergPursuits)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Greg Sands, founder of Costanoa Ventures. Sands was the first product manager at Netscape Communications, where he wrote the initial business plan and coined the name “Netscape.”

