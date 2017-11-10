10 Monday AM Reads

My Paradise Papers morning train reads:

• Ready or Not, Recreational Marijuana Use Is Coming to Canada (New York Times) see also The Marijuana Machine Rolls (BloombergBusinessweek)

• What I Learned From Three Weeks Watching Fox News Nonstop (Slate)

• There’s One Unspeakable Fix That Would Help Pay for the GOP’s Tax Cuts (Bloomberg)

• Actors say rude audiences are destroying Broadway (NYPost)

• The N.F.L.’s Most Valuable Player Might Be … a Punter? (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with John Montgomery, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Bridgeway Capital Management, which manages $8.4 billion dollars, which uniquely donates 50% of its profits to non-profit organizations.

