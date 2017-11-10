10 Monday AM Reads

Back to work! Start your week right with our early morning train reads:

• The seven megatrends that could beat global warming: ‘There is reason for hope’ (Guardian)

• Blockchain ≠ Bitcoin (BloombergGadfly)

• Fisher: Why the Trump Rally is misunderstood (USA Today)

• $300 Billion War Beneath the Street: Fighting to Replace America’s Water Pipes (New York Times)

• The Finalists For The 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Hysterical (Digg)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Jean Case, CEO of the Case Foundation and former executive at America Online (her husband is Steve Case, founder of AOL). She is also chairman of the National Geographic Society Board of Trustees.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!