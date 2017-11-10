10 Monday AM Reads

My short week morning train reads:

• The 21 Club: 401(k) investors can thank just 21 superstar stocks for driving the big gains in their retirement savings accounts this year (USA Today)

• The Great Twitter De-Verification of 2017 (Ringer)

• Post-9/11 U.S. War Costs Will Soon Top $5.6 Trillion (govexec)

• Can Carbon-Dioxide Removal Save the World? (New Yorker)

• 39 Things About Life I Wish I Had Known 10 Years Ago (Medium)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Greg Sands, founder of Costanoa Ventures. Sands was the first product manager at Netscape Communications, where he wrote the initial business plan and coined the name “Netscape.”

