10 Monday AM Reads

My back to work morning train reads:

• People visiting U.S. stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday fell 4% from last year (Wall Street Journal) see also Holiday Sales Forecasts Still Stink (BloombergView)

• Index Providers Rule the World—For Now, at Least: Decisions about what to include are leaving some on the outs (Bloomberg)

• Millennials are set to be the most unequal generation (Quartz)

• I’m on the FCC. Please stop us from killing net neutrality (Los Angeles Times)

• Hooray for Fiona the Hippo, Our Bundle of Social-Media Joy (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Felix Zulauf, founder and president at Zulauf Asset Management AG. He founded the firm in 1990, focusing on macro and strategic issues, and now runs Zulauf Consulting, managing his own wealth in a family office.

