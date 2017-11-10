10 Thursday AM Reads

November 9, 2017 8:01am by

My Asian visit morning train reads:

• How Fortunes are Made in the Stock Market (Safalniveshak)
• How Facebook Figures Out Everyone You’ve Ever Met (Gizmodosee also Facebook has a history of breaking things — now maybe democracy (Vice)
• The Road to Reversing Brexit (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• How Seattle Fell Out of Love With Amazon (Citylab)
• He Solved The DNC Hack. Now He’s Telling His Story For The First Time. (Buzzfeed)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under