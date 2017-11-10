10 Thursday AM Reads

My Asian visit morning train reads:

• How Fortunes are Made in the Stock Market (Safalniveshak)

• How Facebook Figures Out Everyone You’ve Ever Met (Gizmodo) see also Facebook has a history of breaking things — now maybe democracy (Vice)

• The Road to Reversing Brexit (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• How Seattle Fell Out of Love With Amazon (Citylab)

• He Solved The DNC Hack. Now He’s Telling His Story For The First Time. (Buzzfeed)