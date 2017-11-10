10 Tuesday AM Reads

Its election day! I recall one year ago something interesting happened, surprising most people. Lament or celebrate with our morning train reads:

• Jeremy Grantham Predicted Two Previous Bubbles. And Now? (Wall Street Journal)

• If you think Panama is bad, wait until you hear about Delaware (Quartz)

• Finding Art: James Gubb’s stock price protest poetry breaks boundaries. JSE disagrees. (Daily Maverick)

• Being Trump’s mouthpiece is risky for Fox News — and democracy (NBC News)

• Earth-sized alien worlds are out there. Now, astronomers are figuring out how to detect life on them (Science) but see The first evidence of planets around another star was found in… 1917? (Syfy Wire)

What are you reading?

