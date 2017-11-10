10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-fer Tuesday morning train reads:
• Why Worriers (Usually) Get the Market Wrong (Wall Street Journal) see also Declutter Your Life. Declutter Your Mind. (Medium)
• The Buyback Boost Goes Bye-Bye (Bloomberg Gadfly)
• Spam is back: It seemed like we had defeated electronic junk mail. Then the spammers rose from the dead. (The Outline)
• How to Hire a Behavioral Scientist (Behavioral Scientist) see also Economist Dan Ariely has a fix for our financial foibles (Reuters)
• Eight Wines for Thanksgiving, Under $25 (Bloomberg)
What are you reading?
