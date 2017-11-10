10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-fer Tuesday morning train reads:

• Why Worriers (Usually) Get the Market Wrong (Wall Street Journal) see also Declutter Your Life. Declutter Your Mind. (Medium)

• The Buyback Boost Goes Bye-Bye (Bloomberg Gadfly)

• Spam is back: It seemed like we had defeated electronic junk mail. Then the spammers rose from the dead. (The Outline)

• How to Hire a Behavioral Scientist (Behavioral Scientist) see also Economist Dan Ariely has a fix for our financial foibles (Reuters)

• Eight Wines for Thanksgiving, Under $25 (Bloomberg)