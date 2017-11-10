10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two for Tuesday morning train reads:

• What to Buy Instead of Art (Bloomberg)

• Bill Miller is staging one of Wall Street’s most closely watched comebacks (Washington Post) see also Can Fund Manager Bill Miller Use Earthquakes to Predict the Market? (MoneyBeat)

• Where Are the Women in Alternative Investing? (Institutional Investor) see also Private equity fights back on US tax reforms (Financial Times)

• ‘Way too little, way too late’: Facebook’s factcheckers say effort is failing (The Guardian) see also How Americans really feel about Facebook, and other Tech giants (The Verge)

• Electric cars’ green image blackens beneath the bonnet (Financial Times) see also Bob Lutz: Kiss the good times goodbye (Automotive News)