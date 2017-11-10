10 Wednesday AM Reads

My post-election day morning train reads:
• The Case of Wilbur Ross’ Phantom $2 Billion (Forbes)
• Earnings, not Trump Policies, Have Driven Stocks (Bloomberg View)
• How to Properly Use the Sharpe Ratio, according to Dr. Sharpe Himself (Wall Street Journal)
• What Bubble? Household Stock Ownership At Multi-Year Lows (See It Market) see also Earnings, not Trump Policies, Have Driven Stocks (Bloomberg View)
• Why Do We Still Commute? (City Lab)
What are you reading?
