10 Wednesday AM Reads

My post-election day morning train reads:

• The Case of Wilbur Ross’ Phantom $2 Billion (Forbes)

• Earnings, not Trump Policies, Have Driven Stocks (Bloomberg View)

• How to Properly Use the Sharpe Ratio, according to Dr. Sharpe Himself (Wall Street Journal)

• What Bubble? Household Stock Ownership At Multi-Year Lows (See It Market)

• Why Do We Still Commute? (City Lab)