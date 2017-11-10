10 Wednesday AM Reads

My pre-travel morning train reads:

• Personalization Helps Retailers; Too Bad They’re Terrible at It (Bloomberg Gadfly) see also Retail Apocalypse Can Lead to Suburban Renaissance (Bloomberg View)

• Not All Alternative Strategies Are Created Equal (WisdomTree)

• German Meltdown: Everyone Loses in Coalition Collapse (Spiegel)

• Seven reasons to be suspicious of the DOJ lawsuit to stop AT&T from buying CNN (Washington Post)

• Antarctica’s doomsday glaciers could be more vulnerable than we thought (Grist)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Felix Zulauf, founder and president at Zulauf Asset Management AG. He founded the firm in 1990, focusing on macro and strategic issues, and now runs Zulauf Consulting, managing his own wealth in a family office.

